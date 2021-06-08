Tiny Dancer? or Tony Danza?

What do Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Courtney Cox and Brandi Carlile have in common?

The need to please Lisa Kudro!

The song is dedicated to Lisa Kudro and maybe Tony Danza too.

So I googled, how come Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox are hanging out?

Turns out they are friends, friends who lived together as friends for about three months.

Sheeran introduced Cox to her current significant other.

Yes there were rumors but they weren’t romantically involved.

I was curious because just last week I posted a video of the two of

them doing the “Ross and Monica” high school routine.

All in good fun.

