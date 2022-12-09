Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dead at 62

Ike and Tina Turner with family circa 1972; Ronnie seated to the right of Tina; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

There’s more tragedy for Tina Turner: Her son Ronnie has died, People magazine reports. He was 62.

His wife, French singer Afida Turner, revealed Ronnie’s death in an Instagram post, saying she did her best “to the end” to save him.

Her post also referred to the death of Ronnie’s brother Craig, who died by suicide in 2018; his father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ike Turner, who died in 2007; and his aunt, Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, who died in 2010. The post also showed Ronnie posing and performing with Tina.

People confirmed that Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Ronnie Turner’s address in Encino, California, for a death investigation involving a male, though the man’s identity was not confirmed. TMZ reported that Ronnie had had trouble breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Ronnie was born to Tina, 83, and her ex-husband Ike in 1960. Craig was Tina’s son with Raymond Hill, though Ike later adopted him. People reports that Ronnie was a musician who played in a band called Manufactured Funk. He had a small role in the 1993 Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

