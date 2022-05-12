“Time flies”: Adele celebrates relationship with sports agent Rich Paul

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele is notoriously private about her personal life, but her latest Instagram post is all about celebrating her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul — and she may even be hinting that the two have moved in together.

Recent reports stated that Adele had purchased an L.A. mansion formerly owned by Sylvester Stallone for the “bargain” price of $58 million — apparently, it was originally listed for $110 million. Now, Adele has posted a photo of herself and Paul standing in front of said mansion, triumphantly holding up a set of keys. This appears to confirm that Adele bought the home, but it also might indicate that Paul plans to share it with her.

That picture is one of several photos on Adele’s post, which she’s captioned “Time flies.” There’s also a photo of the two on Valentine’s Day laughing while standing in what appears to be a food court in a sports arena, and a picture of them sitting side-by-side on a bench, apparently watching a softball game.

Yet another picture shows Paul in a dressing room, bending down to smooch Adele. She’s wearing a glamorous black gown that resembles the one she wore on her CBS TV special.

The post ends with Adele holding up a paper fortune from a fortune cookie: It reads, “You have found good company. Enjoy.”

Could this be Adele’s way of marking her and Paul’s one-year anniversary? They first went public with their romance in July of 2021, but People reported that by then, they’d been dating “a few months.”

Adele, who was previously married to Simon Konecki, the father of her son Angelo, told Vogue last year that Paul is “great,” adding, “He’s just so f***ing funny. He’s so smart.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.