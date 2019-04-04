Credit: Heather

TikTok OBSESSED [Are You Using It?]

Less than a week ago, I discovered TikTok.

Initially, I had the shock and disappointment that accompanies being “Late to the party.” This platform has been out in the US for over a year and last week was the FIRST I’d heard of it. How lame am I? When did I get old? (I mean, a FOURTH grader is the one who told me about it…)

After the self-deprecation faded and I jumped in…I was HOOKED. So hooked, my normal Netflix addiction took a backseat as I binged on TikTok and tried to learn as much as I could in the first 48 hours.

Classically, an adult without content on a social platform is CREEPY as HECK. So, objective number one: NOT be creepy and get some decent content generated ASAP.

Why do I love it? Watch this:

Yes. Create, Edit & add MUSIC unapologetically unavailable on other platforms.

The MUSIC part is the game changer for me.

Additionally, unlike VINE (Which I loved), the level of difficulty isn’t super high. There are users who ONLY lip synch and have more than 10k followers.

So…I’m 5 days in. I’ve posted 11 videos, have gained 36 followers and 747 hearts.Considering I don’t ACTUALLY know anyone on there IRL, I’m happy with my little tribe.

Additional bonus: It takes me LESS time to get a post up than on Instagram (In part because I’m not dealing with a ZILLION hashtags and waiting for the location finder to kick in.)

BTW, here’s my IG if you want it 😉

***I’m not allowed to link my TikTok profile here because WARM 106.9 is a business and TikTok has strict rules about businesses…

Happy Tik-ing and Tok-ing.

XOXO,

Heather

 

About Heather

HI! I have a dog who sleeps in a cat tree and a cat who comes when he's called. I'm fueled by coffee, music & optimism. Things like yoga and gardening fill my warm weather weekends. I strongly believe that mini golf IS a sport, words are weapons and beauty exists in the spaces between definition. Ask me anything...Except regarding Fight Club...I won't talk about Fight Club.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.