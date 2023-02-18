TikTok Is the Only Social Media App on Her Phone

DFree|BigStock

Selena Gomez Explains Why.

Last year, Selena Gomez‘s Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me offered an intimate look at her day-to-day life. In the documentary, she revealed that she had chosen to outsource her social media accounts to an assistant, as the online landscape had become very toxic to her.

Gomez, who was once the most-followed person on Instagram, doubled down on these comments in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, and revealed she only has one social media outlet on her phone.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ But these people get detailed,” Gomez said of online trolls. “They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

She continued, revealing, “The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

