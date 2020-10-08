Tik Tok Sensation Wins Big

Ocean Spray gave him a truck!!!

Apodaca, aka @420doggface208 on TikTok,

received over $10,000 in donations, according to TMZ.

Apodaca said he planned to gift $5,000 to his mom,

buy a new RV and upgrade his busted car.

He used his skateboard to film the video riding down the Idaho highway.

“When we saw Nathan Apodaca’s video and the joy it created,

we knew we needed to celebrate him and the happiness he spurred,”

said Tom Hayes, CEO of Ocean Spray, “what a thrill to be part of a movement

that is spreading so much positivity worldwide, especially during these unprecedented times.”

No only that Mick Fleetwood recreated the video, and posted on tik tok so “the kid could by

a car and get a place to live.”

Youtube

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069