Tik Tok is Hiring a Dating Reporter

khosrork|BigStock

What if you could earn some date night cash while dishing about dating on TikTok? Now you can!

The team at dating app Flirtini is currently searching for a “TikTok Dating Reporter” willing to get the daily download about the dating scene by interviewing people about their dating experiences.

The profile for the ultimate TikTok Journalist calls for strong videography skills, social media trend-savvy & not afraid to ask “tough questions.”

The reporter will generate social media content for the flirting-focused app and help expand their community.

This is a DREAM JOB for the influencers and content creators who are fascinated by the world of dating.

Are you interested in covering this curious job — or even applying yourself? You and your readers can learn more and apply here.