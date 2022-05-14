Tik Tok Icks, the Struggle is Real

khosrork|BigStock

By now, you’ve probably heard of “the ick.” More than hearing of it, you may have been a victim of the ick, if not the subject of one.

Yet another term cemented into the lexicon of the ultra online, “the ick” has transformed the dating game online, giving people a label for a feeling they just couldn’t describe when they found something about their suitor particularly unattractive.

To translate “the ick” from the mother tongue of the internet to spoken English, it simply means “a turn-off,” but with a twist.

The ick is a guttural kind of turn-off, and one that is completely unexpected and sometimes comes from the smallest action or most minute exchange.

But once you’ve got the ick, there is no turning back.

Often, the ick is born out of a person’s imagination, rather than reality.

#TheIck more than 140M views on TikTok, with #ick collecting 798M views and counting.

