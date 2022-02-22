Tickets to ‘The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise’ go on sale next month

Courtesy of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE MUSICAL

We now have an on-sale date for tickets for the new musical based on Neil Diamond’s life.

Tickets for The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise will go on sale to the general public March 4 at 10 a.m. ET; a presale is available starting March 1 at 10 a.m. ET. To sign up to buy those presale tickets, visit ABeautifulNoisetheMusical.com.

As previously reported, A Beautiful Noise, featuring hits from Diamond’s legendary song catalog, will have its pre-Broadway premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. The six-week limited engagement starts June 21 and runs through July 31.

In his 50-plus years of performing, Diamond has played Boston and the surrounding area nearly 40 times; his signature song “Sweet Caroline” is famously played during the eighth inning of all Red Sox games at Fenway Park.

There’s no word on when A Beautiful Noise –– titled after Diamond’s 1976 album of the same name, which was produced by The Band‘s Robbie Robertson — will arrive on Broadway.

