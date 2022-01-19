Tickets to Adele’s residency in Vegas going for almost $50K a seat

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

If you’re looking to score some last-minute tickets for Adele‘s Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, be prepared to shell out some big bucks.

On Gametime.co, an app and website for last-minute tickets to major events, a pair of tickets in the orchestra section for this Friday’s opening show are going for over $96,950 — or $48,475 per seat, including service fees.

For those looking to go easy on their wallets, the lowest-priced seats, for her January 22 show, are available for $885 each.

Adele’s Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency kicks off January 21 and runs through April 16.

