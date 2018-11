Tickets Now On Sale To Fly Out Of Everett’s Paine Field.

Alaska Airlines put some tickets on sale for flights out of Paine Field set to begin in February! Some pretty good deals too.

For those that live on the North end and dread that commute to Sea-Tac, a nice, convenient option is about to be available. You will soon be able to take flights out of Paine Field for a few different airlines and Alaska is the first to put them on sale today!

Check out the details HERE.