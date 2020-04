Ticketmaster To Offer Refunds For Events Cancelled By Coronavirus.

If you bought tickets through ticketmaster for something that has been cancelled, good news!

Ticketmaster said it is finalizing plans to refund for as many as 18,000 events that were postponed or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting May 1, fans can request a refund for a 30-day period, according to TIcketmaster parent company Live Nation.

The dates affected by the Ticketmaster decision run through July.

