Three Weeks Away From The Permanent Viaduct Closure

In three weeks, (January 11th) the Viaduct will be no longer in use and for another 3 week period, we’ll have to wait for the new 99 tunnel to open. Here’s what you need to know (other than traffic will be…less than stellar).

Prepare for the worst, hope for the best. That’s what we need to do for this upcoming transition in the Seattle traffic landscape. The 60+ year old Viaduct will be closed permanently and be replaced by the new 99 tunnel but THAT won’t be open until early February so that means we’ll have a three week period where I-5 will be the main and pretty much only North/South route through downtown Seattle. If you live in West Seattle, King County will be adding an extra water taxi into the city so that should help a little but for the most part… plan accordingly and bring your patience!

 

Full details HERE.

Check out the bus routes to be affected during the closure HERE.

 

 

