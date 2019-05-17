Three Times Grumpy Cat Was the Most Grumpiest

It’s so sad to say goodbye to internet icon Grumpy Cat who passed away at age seven today. That bitter face brought miles and miles of joy to people all over the world. Our sincerest condolences to Grumpy’s humans. As tribute please enjoy the best of Grumpy Cat.

My wife LOVES Grumpy Cat. I bought her the official stuffed animal for Mother’s Day three years ago… but like everything in our house it now belongs to our son. But we’ll always have a special place in our family for that special feline face.