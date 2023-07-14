Three Things to Never Talk About in Front of Kids

Himani, a parenting coach took to Instagram to share three things you should never discuss in front of your kids.
1) Never say negative about your family members in front of them
When you talk negatively about your own family members in front of your children, they don’t respect them.
2) Don’t argue or fight with your partner in front of them
Always solve your own personal issues in private.
3) Never say anything bad about school and their teacher
Don’t share your viewpoints about school and teachers as they can lose interest.