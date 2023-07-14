Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Three Things to Never Talk About in Front of Kids

Surprised Young Nosy Woman Hand To Ear Gesture Carefully Intentl
HBRH|BigStock

Himani, a parenting coach took to Instagram to share three things you should never discuss in front of your kids.

1) Never say negative about your family members in front of them

When you talk negatively about your own family members in front of your children, they don’t respect them.

Always solve your own personal issues in private.

3) Never say anything bad about school and their teacher

Don’t share your viewpoints about school and teachers as they can lose interest.

