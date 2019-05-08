Credit: EvgeniiAnd | BigStockPhoto.com

Thoughts About Leaving Your Dogs In The Car Even If It Is Not Hot

You just can’t predict the behavior of people who might be concerned about your dog!

This article is referring to California but I think it rings true here as well.  People see a dog in a car and if they think it is too hot they may break your window or call the police.

Then there are the people who will tease and antagonize the dog getting it all worked up because they think it is funny that the dog can’t get them.

These are sad scenario’s but there are stories about both.  Not to mention, well I am going to mention it,

the dog getting bored and chewing up the car, thus my last car’s shifter was all chewed up from the previous owners dog.

How do you feel about leaving your dog in the car, weather permitting, of course?

Do you actively avoid it? If so, what are your reasons?

Full Article: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
