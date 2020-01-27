Credit: BigStockPhoto

Those Hard To Recycle Products

January 27, 2020

In 2019 alone, the company saved an estimated 170,000 pounds of household waste from landfills.

Now that is helping!!!

What started as a father-and-son recycling project between Ryan Metzger and his 8-year-old son,

Owen, has now turned into Ridwell, a recycling collection service used by over 4,500 Seattleites and counting.

The company found its niche by collecting hard-to-dispose-of items that are not accepted in the city’s curbside collection

like light bulbs, electronics, plastic wrap and single-use plastic bags, which the city stopped accepting as of Jan. 1.

For $10-14 each month, customers are given a bin, reusable bags, and access to biweekly pickups of their items.

“We found that there was a huge demand for making it easier to get rid of household items and recycle or reuse them in a positive way,”

said Metzger. “Our members were extremely enthusiastic to see their items being re-purposed instead of wasted.”

Full Story: HERE

Ridwell Recycling

