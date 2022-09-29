This Takes the Cake

A woman has gone viral after going above and beyond in a sweet and creative way for a possible job opportunity.

Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, 27, of North Carolina recently sent her resume to Nike — on a cake.

Blackburn, who states on her professional page that she is currently seeking a job in product marketing, brand managing or growth marketing, shared her unique story on LinkedIn.

After learning that Nike was holding a celebration for JDI (Just Do It) Day, she began brainstorming how to get an edible cake with her resume on it from North Carolina to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

Blackburn ended up getting help from Instacart delivery driver Denise Baldwin.

“Regardless if I get a job at Nike, the best thing to hear that day was Denise saying, ‘You have inspired me. This was meant to be. I am a mom and I am tired of doing Instacart. I know I have more abilities and qualifications to get something better.’ I’m so glad this worked for the both of us,” Blackburn noted.

“Delivering the cake that day inspired one person.

And maybe this post will inspire more.

Helping people realize their potential is what I love to do.

At the end of the day it’s not about the cake at all,” Blackburn said. “It is about making things happen and taking a chance outside of the box. Denise did it. She did whatever it took to help me get that cake to Nike.

And that is what I do.

This is why I am different than the pack.”

