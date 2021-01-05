This singer wants to be on 'Breaking Bad'…and 'The Great British Bake Off'

Andrew Eccles

In addition to his day job as a multi-platinum-selling singer, Josh Groban has a side career as an occasional actor, appearing in several movies, as well as in TV shows from Glee to The Office to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He even starred in his own Netflix series, The Good Cop. But the TV shows he says he’d most like to appear on are three you’d never hear in the same sentence.

“I’d love to have been in Breaking Bad, playing a real bad guy,” Josh tells Sorted magazine of the acclaimed AMC series, which went off the air in 2013.

“If I could bring back Pee-Wee’s Playhouse I’d want to be in that,” he adds, referring to the CBS children’s show starring Pee-Wee Herman, which aired from 1986 to 1990. “It was my Saturday morning show, and the most amazing actors made cameos in insane outfits.”

And finally, Josh says, “I’m starting to get into cooking and I’d love to take a lesson on one of the cooking shows. If [co-host] Noel Fielding wants a break from Great British Bake Off, I’d volunteer.”

He laughs, “I’d be a terrible judge, but it would be incredible – my whole face would be covered in frosting!”

In other Josh news, over the weekend, he teased on Twitter that he had “something on the horizon to share soon.”

