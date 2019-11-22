Credit: Jonathan Weiss | BigStockPhoto.com

This Poor Mailman Has Strange Stalker You HAVE to See [VIDEO}

November 22, 2019

Bold turkey… especially this close to Thanksgiving!

Pretty friendly Tom Turkey actually.  That guy just wants a friend and, perhaps, plead the case for many of his friends that won’t be so lucky in less than a week.  I’ve seen angry turkeys myself and this is NOT one of them.

I’ve also seen the door bell camera videos of people following behind the USPS, Fed-Ex, UPS, etc. carriers… those are ACTUAL turkeys… as in “porch pirate” turkeys!

 

 

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
