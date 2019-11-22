This Poor Mailman Has Strange Stalker You HAVE to See [VIDEO}

Bold turkey… especially this close to Thanksgiving!

MUST WATCH VIDEO: A wild turkey is on the loose and it's chasing after a mailman in Waukesha, Wisconsin.🦃 https://t.co/3nUBSD1qhN pic.twitter.com/5PYLZiiwnP — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) November 20, 2019

Pretty friendly Tom Turkey actually. That guy just wants a friend and, perhaps, plead the case for many of his friends that won’t be so lucky in less than a week. I’ve seen angry turkeys myself and this is NOT one of them.

I’ve also seen the door bell camera videos of people following behind the USPS, Fed-Ex, UPS, etc. carriers… those are ACTUAL turkeys… as in “porch pirate” turkeys!