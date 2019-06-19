THIS is How Much Ed Sheeran Loves… Ketchup [VIDEO]

Apparently the world’s favorite red head is in love with the world’s favorite red sauce.

Our ketchuppy dreams came true! Ed Sheeran created his own Heinz Tomato Ketchup ad! Click to watch the full video! #EDxHEINZ — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) June 17, 2019

Quick… How many people do you know who LOVE ketchup but HATE tomatoes? That always makes me laugh.

Also, while we’re on the subject, did you know those little white ketchup cups in fast food restaurants actually expand to HOLD MORE KETCHUP?!? That was a life changing discovery for me.

He, as a celebrity, survived being hit by a car, hates social media and has a ketchup tattoo… every day my respect for Ed Sheeran grows.