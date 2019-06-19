Credit: Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

THIS is How Much Ed Sheeran Loves… Ketchup [VIDEO]

June 19, 2019

Apparently the world’s favorite red head is in love with the world’s favorite red sauce.

Quick… How many people do you know who LOVE ketchup but HATE tomatoes?  That always makes me laugh.

Also, while we’re on the subject, did you know those little white ketchup cups in fast food restaurants actually expand to HOLD MORE KETCHUP?!?  That was a life changing discovery for me.

He, as a celebrity, survived being hit by a car, hates social media and has a ketchup tattoo… every day my respect for Ed Sheeran grows.

 

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.