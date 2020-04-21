This Hotline Will Walk You Through Home Repairs During Quarantine.

Although the normal day-to-day has been put on hold during the current coronavirus pandemic, the normal day-to-day issues still arise and if you’re like me and suck at home repairs…this is beautiful!

Due to social distancing guidelines, handymen and maintenance workers are limiting their house calls. So, what is there to do when a minor emergency occurs? Simply put, there’s a hotline for that.

This company called Sheltr is now offering free tele-maintenance video calls.

They’ll walk you through the necessary steps to solve the problem at hand.

