“This did not age well”: Sarah Hyland pokes fun at her optimistic 2020 tweet

May 20, 2020

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland poked a little fun at herself — and at the situation we’re all in nowadays — by calling back to a tweet she sent at the beginning of the year. 

“If you start off 2020 super sick that means nothing else bad can happen the rest of the year right? RIGHT?!,” the star tweeted January 4.

Tuesday, the actress responded to herself, saying “This tweet did not age well.” 

Hyland, who has battled serious health issues in the past, including undergoing a kidney transplant, is nonetheless apparently taking quarantine in stride. She also posted a photo of a dramatic dye job she’s had; her locks are now a dramatic pinkish-red.

Perhaps paraphrasing the punk band The Runaways, Sarah captioned the pic, “I wanna be where the people are…” She added “#QuaranTINT crew.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only