Credit: BigStockPhoto

This Dad Totally Winning Lockdown!

May 19, 2020

I love stories about fun dad… cause I consider myself a bit of a fun dad too.  But I got nuthin’ on THIS guy!

Glad this was family only.  Cause didn’t the start pulling ball pits out of places like Chuck E. Cheese’s cause they were tepid pools of filth and virus themselves?  Ha, ha, ha… ironic, right?

 

Great job fun dad… Keep up the good work and I’m sure your daughters are thrilled!  They hit the jackpot with you.  Speaking of “jackpot”… BAZINGA!

 

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only