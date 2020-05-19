This Dad Totally Winning Lockdown!

I love stories about fun dad… cause I consider myself a bit of a fun dad too. But I got nuthin’ on THIS guy!

Now that's doing lockdown right https://t.co/SDlYD94LzB — Metro (@MetroUK) May 18, 2020

Glad this was family only. Cause didn’t the start pulling ball pits out of places like Chuck E. Cheese’s cause they were tepid pools of filth and virus themselves? Ha, ha, ha… ironic, right?

Great job fun dad… Keep up the good work and I’m sure your daughters are thrilled! They hit the jackpot with you. Speaking of “jackpot”… BAZINGA!