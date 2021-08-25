This celeb just revealed she’s a “major” Swiftie

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has got herself another famous fan.

American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson revealed she’s a “major” Swiftie in a Twitter exchange Tuesday.

When a fan tweeted her “quick what taylor swift song should i listen to,” Paulson replied, “Evermore.” This prompted another fan to ask “are u a swiftie?,” to which she answered, “Major.”

Paulson can be seen next in Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering September 7 on FX. Taylor, meanwhile, is gearing up to release Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19.

