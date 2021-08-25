This Big Miss was a Good Thing

An airborne car barely misses people dining outside. “This is nothing short of a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed in this crash,”

According to South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

It was the middle of the day,

people were eating both inside and outside and none of them were injured.

The building was damaged to the point it can’t be used but everyone eating was able to walk away.”

It is believed that the driver of the Toyota may have suffered from a medical episode,

which caused the initial accident.

