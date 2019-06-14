Thinking About Using The Aurora Bridge This Weekend?

There’s a major traffic project drivers will need to avoid this weekend.

Crews will redirect traffic to just one lane in each direction across the Aurora Bridge starting Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Expect all lanes to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The bridge is 88 years old and state planners say it really needs a lot of work right now.

They will be repairing expansion joints, stripping down lanes for repaving and waterproofing southbound lanes across the bridge.

