Think of life as chapters in a book, Nina Sossamon-Pogue is a great coach for our journey

Nina Sossamon-Pogue is a truly inspiring woman, a best selling author who brings us just the perfect book, a tool kit of sorts to help navigate life at any time, and is so ideal for the time we ALL are living in currently. The Book– This is not the End: Strategies to Get You Through the Worst Chapters of Your Life. couldn’t be more perfect than if Nina had a crystal ball to know we would need it now. This is a unique and succinct guide with Nina using personal life experiences most of which I think we can all relate to in some way. Big takeaways–This too shall Pass. Where do we see ourselves in 5 years? Be aware of the words and stories we tell ourselves. Think Resilience! For easy accessibility Nina offers the Kindle version of the book for just 99 cents!

www.ninasossamonpogue.com