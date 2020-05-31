Think of life as chapters in a book, Nina Sossamon-Pogue is a great coach for our journey

May 31, 2020

Nina Sossamon-Pogue is a truly inspiring woman, a best selling author who brings us just the perfect book, a tool kit of sorts to help navigate life at any time, and is so ideal for the time we ALL are living in currently. The Book– This is not the End: Strategies to Get You Through the Worst Chapters of Your Life. couldn’t be more perfect than if Nina had a crystal ball to know we would need it now. This is a unique and succinct guide with Nina using personal life experiences most of which I think we can all relate to in some way. Big takeaways–This too shall Pass. Where do we see ourselves in 5 years? Be aware of the words and stories we tell ourselves. Think Resilience! For easy accessibility Nina offers the Kindle version of the book for just 99 cents!

www.ninasossamonpogue.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
