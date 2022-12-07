Think Global Act Local

Every year, community members strive to find the perfect gifts for the holidays while supporting local small businesses.

You are invited to enjoy this special curated shopping experience featuring the creative collections of Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery, Gustavo Couture, and Yomisma Clothing.

Choose the time slot that works best from you! 12pm – 3pm or 3pm – 6pm.

Please join us for an afternoon of celebration that includes live modeling and refreshments while shopping.

20% of the proceeds go to Mary’s Place!

