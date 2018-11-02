Starbucks Holiday Menu Holiday Cups Red Cup Snowman Cookie
Starbucks Holiday Cups & Snowman Cookie

They’re HERE!!!

It seems like every year, coffee fans await the arrival of the infamous Starbucks Holiday cups and this year, the team really stepped it up!

There are FOUR designs AND the traditional Red Cup is back with a twist; it’s reusable! Yep, you can have a Red Cup every darn day!

Cups aren’t the only thing getting a holiday makeover, the menu has gone Holiday too!

The Snowman cookies will be a hit for the kiddos; the Sugarplum cheese danish is DELICIOUS…( a friend told me. ;-)), the Cranberry Bliss Bars will be fought over here at the office and that’s just a few of the seasonal goodies.

Cranberry Bliss

The drinks are stepping up their holiday game as well with, Eggnog Lattes, Carmel Brulee Lattes, Gingerbread Lattes, Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, Peppermint Mochas and Chestnut Praline. Holy goodness! You better start taste testing now!

Which of the four designs is your favorite?

Red Ribbon Striped Cup
Green Holly Cup Starbucks Holiday Cups Red Cup
Green Holly Cup
Red Houndstooth Cup
Green Star Cup Starbucks Holiday Cups Red Cup
Green Star Cup

