They drink wine: Lizzo details her boozy hangouts with Adele

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele sang about how she will only soak up wine in the aptly titled song “I Drink Wine.” And according to Lizzo, that’s exactly what happens when the two of them hang out.

The singer appeared Wednesday on the U.K.’s Heart radio and spilled about their friendship. One of the hosts wanted to know if Adele ever invited Lizzo over for tea.

“It wasn’t tea,” the singer giggled before explaining why that is. “She drinks and — oh god, and funny enough I drink it, too. But I wouldn’t dare request [tea] at her house.” So they instead drink “wine with ice.”

Lizzo also politely declined to reveal too much about what Adele’s house is like, but did say it looks “real English” on the inside.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I feel like I’m in England,'” she described. When pressed on what the house smelled like, she deadpanned, “[I drank] too much wine. I don’t remember.”

Adele and Lizzo have been longtime friends after meeting at a Grammys party a few years back. The “About Damn Time” singer previously said she thinks one of the reasons they click is because they share the same astrological sign, which is Taurus.

