They Did the Mash~It was a Smash

The track was a smash upon its release in August 1962.Monster Mash was charted again in 1970, and 1972.

“Monster Mash” is a popular cover song among punk bands, its pre-Beatles

grooves and campy horror movie-inspired lyrics hitting the same sweet

spots that bands such as Misfits and The Ramones took dead aim at.

Meanwhile, it enjoys a perennial presence in film and television,

having shown up in the likes of The Simpsons (twice!),

Happy Days, True Blood, Cheers, and the films Halloween III and Must Love Dogs.

Every October, the song sees a spike in iTunes sales—it reached number 25

on the iTunes sales charts in 2012, and currently sits at #49 on Billboard’s Digital Charts.

