They broke up a month ago: Olivia Rodrigo splits from boyfriend Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo is a single woman again. A report from People states the Grammy nominee has broke things off with boyfriend Adam Faze.

“They’ve been over for a bit now,” a source told the outlet, but they did not dive into specifics. Reps for both did not return People‘s request for comment.

Olivia, 18, was first romantically linked with Adam, a 24-year-old producer, over the summer after they were spotted together in July. They also cuddled up when attending the Space Jam 2 premiere. However, neither publicly confirmed their romance.

And while we don’t know how Olivia is feeling about the breakup, she has other things to occupy her time. She is up for seven Grammy Awards, with the ceremony taking place the day after she launches her sold-out tour in support her SOUR debut album on April 2.

Not only that, her film ﻿OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) premieres on Disney+ on March 25. Ahead of that, she’s set to be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2 with the 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year award.

