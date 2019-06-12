Credit: BigStockPhoto

They Blame It On Smart Phones

June 12, 2019

In a matter of just one year there have been hundreds of minor accidents aboard Washington State Ferries. The agency says there is one thing to blame.

Ron Scott, a deck hand for WSF says “Everybody is on their phones.”

All day Tuesday the M/V Walla Walla was filled to the brim with cars.

But getting vehicles on and off the state vessels is becoming more and more of a challenge.

“It’s just amazing the amount distractions we are dealing with when we are trying to load a boat,” said Rory Rodriguez, a traffic attendant for WSF.

But there’s one distraction, according to WSF, that tops the list. Smart phones.

Drivers are talking, texting and taking pictures while boarding the boat.

Full Story: HERE

