They Blame It On Smart Phones

In a matter of just one year there have been hundreds of minor accidents aboard Washington State Ferries. The agency says there is one thing to blame.
Ron Scott, a deck hand for WSF says “Everybody is on their phones.”
All day Tuesday the M/V Walla Walla was filled to the brim with cars.
But getting vehicles on and off the state vessels is becoming more and more of a challenge.
“It’s just amazing the amount distractions we are dealing with when we are trying to load a boat,” said Rory Rodriguez, a traffic attendant for WSF.
But there’s one distraction, according to WSF, that tops the list. Smart phones.
Drivers are talking, texting and taking pictures while boarding the boat.
Full Story: HERE
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069