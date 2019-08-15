They Are “Freaky Fast” Now They Want To Help You Move To The “ZONE”

The sub franchise known for being “Freaky Fast” is giving one lucky customer a house.

Yes, you read that right! Jimmy John’s is giving away $250,000 towards a brand-new home — but there’s one catch.

To be qualified to win, you must already have a permanent legal address outside a Jimmy John’s delivery zone.

If you win, you’ll get $250,000 towards a home in one of the restaurant’s zones.

No purchase is necessary to participate, but you must be 18 years or older to enter and live in the U.S.

Click to read the complete list of rules and to enter to win.

What if you love Jimmy John’s but already live in a zone? Well, you still have a chance to win free sandwich delivery for an entire year.

After you click “Enter Now”, select the “Already Live in a Sandwich Delivery Zone” option and you’ll be entered!

Contest: HERE

