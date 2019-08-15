Credit: Jonathan Weiss | BigStockPhoto.com

They Are “Freaky Fast” Now They Want To Help You Move To The “ZONE”

August 15, 2019

 The sub franchise known for being “Freaky Fast” is giving one lucky customer a house.

 

Yes, you read that right! Jimmy John’s is giving away $250,000 towards a brand-new home — but there’s one catch.

To be qualified to win, you must already have a permanent legal address outside a Jimmy John’s delivery zone.

 If you win, you’ll get $250,000 towards a home in one of the restaurant’s zones.

No purchase is necessary to participate, but you must be 18 years or older to enter and live in the U.S.

Click here to read the complete list of rules and here to enter to win.

What if you love Jimmy John’s but already live in a zone? Well, you still have a chance to win free sandwich delivery for an entire year.

After you click “Enter Now”, select the “Already Live in a Sandwich Delivery Zone” option and you’ll be entered!

Contest: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

 

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.