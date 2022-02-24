They are Back and Ready for Your Support

Hollydc|BigStock

Girl Scout Cookie season is back, and there’s a lot to be excited about in 2022!

In Western Washington, we’re offering online sales, in-person booth sales, and a brand-new cookie.

Adventurefuls™ are the latest addition to our iconic Girl Scout Cookie lineup.

Featuring an indulgent, brownie-inspired base, caramel-flavored crème, and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls™ will take you on a delicious taste adventure—just like Girl Scouts embark on amazing adventures all year long!

Ready to satisfy your craving?

Here’s how to get your hands on Adventurefuls™ and all your favorite Girl Scout Cookies this year.

Feb 11 – Online Sale Starts

Order cookies online for shipping to your doorstep! You can also donate online to Operation Cookie, which provides cookies to U.S. military service members.

Mar 4 – In-Person Booth Sale Starts

Buy cookies from Girl Scouts at in-person booths! At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, we cut our sales short to keep Girl Scouts safe. And in 2021, we skipped this portion of the sale entirely. Now, with more information and safety precautions, we’re delighted for Girl Scouts to once again safely grow their business skills in person for the first time since 2020. Our members’ safety is our number one priority. This year, Girl Scouts who opt into selling cookies at booths will be masked up and following their sale site’s and our organization’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Mar 20 – Cookie Sale Ends

You can purchase cookies by following the Girl Scout Cookie sale stages at www.GirlScoutsWW.org/findcookies.

While 78% of girls are interested in becoming entrepreneurs, Girl Scouts are 29% more likely than non-Girl Scouts to participate in financial activities—like the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Your purchase helps local Girl Scouts set and meet goals, plan epic adventures, and achieve their dreams.

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the largest youth-led and the largest girl-led entrepreneurial programs in the world. It powers life-changing adventures, programs, and learning for Girl Scouts and their troops all year long. Every purchase of Girl Scout cookies fuels the ambitions of local young people. They use their cookie earnings to engage in life-changing experiences, give back to the causes they’re most passionate about, and learn essential life skills every step of the way. By supporting the Girl Scout Cookie Program, you’re helping set Girl Scouts up for success to become the bold and brave leaders that will make the world a better place today and in the future.

To learn more about Girl Scouts of Western Washington, visit www.GirlScoutsWW.org.

