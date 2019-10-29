Kitchen gadgets to inspire you to cook again

Written by Lucy Wyndham

Today’s families are spending less time making their own meals compared to previous generations. According to a survey, Americans spend less than an hour preparing meals in recent years, compared to the two hours spent in the kitchen by women in the ’60s. While proper nutrition is still a priority among families, dealing with daily tasks and having little time to cook are some of the reasons why people are steering clear of the kitchen. Moreover, a working parent’s hectic lifestyle can make cooking seem unappealing, especially after a long day at work. However, if you want your family to eat fresh, healthy meals that won’t make a considerable dent in your food budget, it’s time to get excited about cooking again. Fortunately, there are lots of new tech developments that will make the process easier and more fun for everyone. Here are the kitchen gadgets that will inspire you to cook again.

A 3D food printer

Nowadays, 3D printers are used to make anything from toys to clocks, and even clothes. But did you know that you can use one to create meals? 3D food printers allow you to prepare meals in a more convenient way, and as long as the ingredients can be turned into a puree, it can be printed into any shape that you desire. It’s also a good way to incorporate vegetables into dishes – perfect if you have picky eaters at home. Imagine making a cupcake from potatoes, or burgers out of beans and root vegetables. The possibilities are endless!

A smart oven

The 2019 Consumers Electronics Show featured new developments in oven technology, and it’s expected that more homeowners will be turning to smart ovens to make their meals. Innovations such as WLab’s Smart Countertop Oven has the ability to recognize food and cook it to an individual’s desired readiness, so burnt cakes and overcooked lasagna will be a thing of the past. Meanwhile, KitchenAid’s Smart Oven has a touchscreen display that allows you to view step-by-step guides, making it ideal for novice bakers or children who are learning to cook.

A smart crock pot

The crock pot has long been a friend to working parents, as all you have to do is to fill it up with ingredients in the morning, and after a few hours, you have a hearty meal for the entire family. The problem with crock pots is you have to set them up at the right time, or risk the chances of overcooking your food. The new generation of smart crock pots takes the worries out of cooking, as you can check on the temperature throughout the day on your phone. Moreover, you can turn them off remotely using a dedicated app, so there’s no chance of coming home to a burnt casserole. Brands such as WeMo and Instant Pot have released their respective versions of the Wi-Fi enabled slow cooker, allowing you to focus your energy on other tasks while they take care of the cooking.

Cooking your own food allows you to make healthy and delicious dishes that will benefit your loved ones. Try getting any of these cool gadgets to make cooking fun again – you may just find yourself looking forward to making more meals in the future.