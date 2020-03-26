These Essential Businesses are Hiring in Washington

While we are ordered to ‘stay in’, many essential businesses around the Puget Sound are saying ‘we need you’. Perhaps you’ve been temporarily laid off? You of course not looking to change careers and know you’ll be back at your old job soooooooo, maybe a temporary partime to help us all get through this makes sense for you.

And do know, that these businesses are taking serious the care and protection of its employees and implementing ‘best practices’ to the highest of CDS standard. If not more.

Those HIRING in WASHINGTON at Essential Businesses (HERE)