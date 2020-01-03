Credit: BigStockPhoto

These Are Not My Pants

January 3, 2020

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued a lighthearted public service announcement.

The Facebook post warns:

Prior to wearing someone else’s pants, please remove all drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen property,

or any other illegal items the “owner” of the pants may have left behind.

The post has been liked and shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

“These are not my pants,” is not an affirmative defense, the sheriff’s office warns.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.