The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued a lighthearted public service announcement.

The Facebook post warns:

Prior to wearing someone else’s pants, please remove all drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen property,

or any other illegal items the “owner” of the pants may have left behind.

The post has been liked and shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

“These are not my pants,” is not an affirmative defense, the sheriff’s office warns.

