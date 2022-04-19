There’s a new millipede species named after Taylor Swift

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has the very unique honor of having her very own insect named after her. The scientist who discovered a new millipede species clearly was a fan of the “Shake It Off” singer.

Phys.org reports the Nannaria swiftae, otherwise known as the twisted-claw millipede, can be seen crawling around the Appalachian Mountains. The outlet adds the man who discovered the little bug, Derek Hennen, loves Taylor.

“Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks,” he told the outlet. In a subsequent tweet, he added the new species was discovered in Tennessee, the state Taylor calls home, and called the recognition a “high honor!”

The Nannaria swiftae is among the 16 new species discovered in Appalachians. These shiny, caramel-colored bugs can grow up to 38 millimeters and assist the ecosystem by breaking down decaying plant matter and leaves. The outlet says their primary job is being “decomposers.”

The millipedes, which have little white legs, can be found on the forest’s floor and are often buried underneath the soil.

Taylor has yet to publicly react to the news.

