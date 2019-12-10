There Are Laws About Driving With Christmas Lights On Your Car

Celebrating the most wonderful time of the year ended up getting a driver in Washington pulled over on Monday.

Washington State Patrol stopped someone on Highway 99 near Lynnwood for driving with Christmas

lights on their roof rack, which is .

Even though the traffic stop was Grinch-like,

the trooper reportedly “doesn’t have a heart two sizes too small & gave the driver a warning.”

Just so you know!!!

