There Are Laws About Driving With Christmas Lights On Your Car

Celebrating the most wonderful time of the year ended up getting a driver in Washington pulled over on Monday.
Washington State Patrol stopped someone on Highway 99 near Lynnwood for driving with Christmas
lights on their roof rack, which is a violation of state code.
Even though the traffic stop was Grinch-like,
the trooper reportedly “doesn’t have a heart two sizes too small & gave the driver a warning.”
Just so you know!!!
