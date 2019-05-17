Credit: infadelus | BigStockPhoto.com

Therapy Available for Game of Thrones Superfans after Series Finale

May 16, 2019

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV programs of our time and now fans now have a place

to go to get expert advice and counseling as they begin the grieving process.

Yes it is true, counselors available Monday,  ready to help fans who’d like to talk about how they feel

regarding the series ending and receive expert advice on how to deal with the loss of the show.

At a screaming deal….Fans can book a 30 minute or 60 minute therapy session for roughly $25-$50 depending on the length.

Full Story: HERE

