Then This Happened

Customers began requesting large orders of cupcakes for their community – nurses, firefighters, teachers and more.

Anna D. mentioned this on our podcast Listen N Learn or Not.

If we have the means to support our local business’ in this tough time.

And voila… it is happening.

A lot of businesses are struggling with the COVID-19 outbreak in Washington,

but the generosity of the community is helping the bottom line for at least one of them.

PinkaBella Cupcakes’ struggles, like so many others, began in the last couple weeks when

the business was hit hard by big event and auction cancellations and staff had to be let go.

“We have had to cut back hours and lay people off,” said Margo Enberg, founder & CEO of PinkaBella.

“It’s been really difficult, sad and hard.”

But then a couple days ago something happened that turned everything around.

“The people that are doing these orders are keeping us alive,” said Enberg.

“The generosity of these has really come through.”

