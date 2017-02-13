What did you miss from last night’s Grammy’s?

Adele was the big talk of last night’s Grammy’s, taking home 5 awards and performing twice!

She opened the show with an amazing rendition of “Hello,” and returned to the stage to pay tribute to the late George Michael. That performance was the talk of the night, as she started the song, but stopped, swore and started over. That’s just another to reason to love Adele though, right?!? She was clearly nervous, she wanted to give the performance Michael deserved and we love her for that. By the way, she totally delivered a performance George Michael would have been proud of!

Adele Explains What Went Wrong with Her George Michael Tribute: ‘I Was Devastated’

Adele took home the night’s highest honor, Album of the Year and gave a speech like only Adele can, including breaking the award in half! … (have we said we love her?) Ohhhh, PS she let us all know she is actually married (did you catch that)?!?!?

https://youtu.be/g8Qtsn16p-o

https://youtu.be/sWx7TUA_fno

Beyonce took home two (and a half) awards and delivered a very inspirational speech….

Oh, and if you missed her performance, here is a snippet! Beyonce performs at the 2017 Grammy’s!

Looks like Rihanna had a good time last night! She didn’t take home any awards, but she did show off her super sparkly flask! Apparently it was BYOF at the Grammy’s…. wonder what was in there!?!?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StG5TAqbt5E

One of the best performances from the night might be the least talked about; Ed Sheeran’s one man performance of Shape of You! Ed literally played all the musical elements solo and it was beyond impressive!

Ed Sheeran plays Shape of You totally solo and it’s totally awesome!!

Bruno Mars never ceases to amaze us and he did it again last night with his electrifying tribute to Prince!

https://youtu.be/ThAo3p1Ymsk

One of the most surprising moments of the night came when Twenty One Pilots won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and THIS happened…..