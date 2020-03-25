Theater chain AMC undergoes massive layoffs after COVID shutdowns

March 25, 2020

iStock/Rawpixel(LOS ANGELES) — The theater chain AMC has furloughed 600 executives, including its CEO, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The move comes after 26,000 employees in total were furloughed or laid off altogether in the wake of the theater closures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

In a statement quoted by the Hollywood Reporter, AMC insists it, “is not terminating any of its corporate employees,” but notes, “We were forced under the circumstances to implement a furlough plan…to preserve cash and to ensure that AMC can reopen our doors once this health crisis has dissipated.”

The plan requires the executives to work fewer hours, and in some cases, for no pay, “for the hopefully short period of time when AMC’s theatres are all closed.”

The movie industry has been devastated by the pandemic both in the U.S. and abroad, between theater closures, productions being closed down and major releases delayed. 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only