The Year in Music: 2020 brought a 'Smile' — and a Daisy — for Katy Perry

Katy Perry is one of the stars who had a jam-packed 2020, both personally and professionally.

After traveling to Australia to perform at the Women’s T20 World Cup and a bush fire relief concert in March, Katy, who was pregnant at the time, rushed home right as the pandemic hit.

After memorably judging American Idol from home for several months — dressed in costumes ranging from a bottle of hand sanitizer to a roll of toilet paper — Katy swung into full promotional mode for her long-awaited new album, Smile. She released video content for every song on the album, and did numerous virtual performances — everything from Good Morning America, to the American Music Awards, to an eye-popping set at the virtual Tomorrowland music festival.

In August, Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove, but Katy continued to be active on social media, urging fans to go to the polls in November. She returned to shooting the next edition of American Idol and created a number of real-talk motherhood-related posts on social media, complete with nursing bra pics and jokes about breast pumps.



By Andrea Dresdale

