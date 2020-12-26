The Year Ends With I Will Survive

Gogaspb|BigStock

Gloria Gaynor will be singing her anthem to ring out 2020.

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will be a celebration of perseverance,

honoring essential workers and featuring Gloria Gaynor singing her anthem,

“I Will Survive,”

They had announced previously that the annual event will be virtual this year,

with no public audience as in other years, and aimed at broadcast viewers.

The broadcasts that usually set up shop in Times Square will be there,

including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021,

and a performance from Jennifer Lopez,

other performers include Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter.

Organizers said they would be honoring essential workers as the

“Heroes of 2020” and designate a group of them as Special Guests, an annual

tradition since the 1990s.

Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, says

“This year, it feels most appropriate to shine a spotlight on the individuals who

are tirelessly leading our nation through hard times with unshakable strength,

determination and poise.”

