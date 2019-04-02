The World’s Most Expensive Burgers!

If you’ve ever wondered what a $5000 burger looks like…wonder no more!

The Fleurburger 5000 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas tops the list at $5000!

Chef Hubert Keller created this burger that features a Wagyu beef burger with foie gras, and savory, shaved black truffles, which he topped with his special sauce.

The famous burger is served on a Brioche truffle bun, and comes with a side of fries. If you don’t think that quite adds up to $5,ooo, you also get a bottle of 1995 vintage Chateau Petrus, which runs about $2,000.

