Let’s remember Matthew Perry not just as Chandler Bing, but as someone who helped people by starting a rehab center for men.

Claire and Anna D grew pumpkins this year. We also have an admiration for owls. Speaking of owls, Claire didn’t realize the Hooters logo was an owl. Speaking of Hooters, Laurie knew someone who didn’t know any better and took a group of Boys & Girls Club kids on a field trip to Hooters. Which their moms were totally okay with it….or not.

LISTEN & LEARN OR NOT