The Winner Takes It All: ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’ hits #1 in the UK, sets chart records

ABBA has voyaged straight to the top of the British charts, and set several records in the process.
The beloved Swedish pop icons saw their first album in 40 years, Voyage, sell 204,000 copies in its first week of release in the U.K. That makes it the U.K.’s fastest-selling album this year, with the biggest opening week sales in four years. The last album to sell that many copies was Ed Sheeran‘s Divide, back in 2017.
ABBA is now also only the fourth artist in the past 10 years to sell more than 200,000 copies of an album in its first week in the U.K.: The others are Adele, Ed Sheeran and One Direction.
